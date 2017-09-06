Home TEXAS Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List
Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List
TEXAS
Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

(AP) – A convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been captured near Austin.

Kevin Travis Waddell: Photo Texas Department Of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Kevin Travis Waddell of Lakeway. Investigators say Waddell was caught Thursday at a business near Del Valle (VAL’-ee) as a result of a tip.   Records show Waddell in 1992 was convicted in Potter County of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman. He served 20 years in prison.

Waddell was wanted for parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and possession of a controlled substance. He’d been a fugitive since September 2015.   A DPS statement says the tipster will receive a reward of up to $3,000.

