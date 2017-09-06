Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

(AP) – A convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been captured near Austin.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Kevin Travis Waddell of Lakeway. Investigators say Waddell was caught Thursday at a business near Del Valle (VAL’-ee) as a result of a tip. Records show Waddell in 1992 was convicted in Potter County of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman. He served 20 years in prison.

Waddell was wanted for parole violation, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and possession of a controlled substance. He’d been a fugitive since September 2015. A DPS statement says the tipster will receive a reward of up to $3,000.