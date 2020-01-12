NATIONAL

Titans Stun Ravens, Head To AFC title Game With 28-12 Win

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Baltimore Ravens strong safety Chuck Clark (36) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Tennessee Titans’ 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The win for the Titans on Saturday night came one week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England. Baltimore had won its last 12 games with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable. It instead was Henry who was unstoppable. Tennessee’s defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1. Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes for Tennessee.

