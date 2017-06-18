Home NATIONAL To North Korea And Back: Otto Warmbier’s Strange, Sad Trip
(AP) – More than 15 months after he publicly begged North Korean officials to let him go home to his family, a 22-year-old college student is back in Ohio.

But whether he is even aware of that is uncertain.

Otto Warmbier’s (WARM’-beer) adventuresome, curious spirit led him to the reclusive nation. What happened to him there is a mystery for now, and could remain that way.

He is hospitalized in Cincinnati with brain damage from an unknown cause. U.S. doctors won’t discuss publicly his outlook. His family is trying to make him feel comfortable in his unresponsive state.

The Trump administration’s success in gaining his release on what North Korea called humanitarian grounds has at least freed those who know him to talk about the outstanding young man with a once-bright future.

