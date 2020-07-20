To Survive Financial Storm Of virus, States Turn To Congress

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020, file photo, a man looks at signs of a closed store due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Niles, Ill. State governments are pushing for help from Congress to fix budget gaps caused by the coronavirus pandemic and economic shutdowns. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

State governments trying to weather the financial storm brought on by the coronavirus are borrowing billions of dollars and desperately trying to slash costs. That means furloughing workers, delaying construction projects, cutting aid to schools and even closing highway rest areas. For many states, as well as local governments, the main hope for avoiding even deeper cuts is to get help from Congress, which returns from vacation this week. But some Republicans in Congress have been reluctant to send more money to states, seeing it as a bailout. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says lawmakers are being forced to make “impossible decisions.”