Today Is Your Last Chance To Vote Early For The 2020 Primary

Early voting ends today for next Tuesday’s primary election in Texas. And it’s a busy ballot in the Rio Grande Valley.

Two of the Valley’s three congressmen, Henry Cuellar and Filemon Vela, have primary challengers. Longtime Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio is fending off two opponents. And four of the Valley’s eight state House members are being challenged – Sergio Munoz in District 36, Alex Dominguez in District 37, Eddie Lucio the Third in District 38, and Bobby Guerra in District 41. In Hidalgo County, Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes and Precinct 3 Commissioner Joe Flores have primary opponents.

The incumbent sheriffs in Hidalgo and Cameron counties are each facing two challengers, while voters in Willacy County will choose from six candidates to elect a new sheriff. In addition, voters will elect new judges for the 138th and 404th District Courts in Cameron County, and for Court At Law Number 9 in Hidalgo County.