Toddler Struck By Random Gunfire On New Year’s Eve

Police say a toddler is recovering after he was struck by random gunfire in Phoenix on New Year’s Eve. A police sergeant told the Arizona Republic on Wednesday the 3-year-old boy is expected to survive being struck by a bullet fragment in a backyard. Authorities are searching for whoever fired the weapon.

Though the full circumstances were not immediately clear, shooting guns into the air to celebrate the New Year and other holidays is a longstanding practice in some places. It’s a felony in Arizona, where a 14-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet in 1999.

