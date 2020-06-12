WORLD

Tokyo Olympic Head Says 80% Of Facilities Lined Up For 2021

FILE.- In this May 12, 2020, file photo, a lone security guard stands at one of the venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, June 12, 2020, says that 80% of the facilities needed for next year's games have “basic approval”to be used. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

(AP) — The head of the Tokyo Olympics says 80% of the facilities needed for next year’s games have “basic approval” to be used. But organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori says “there are also venues that already have reservations from other users for next year.” Organizers say that two of the largest venues needed for the Olympics have not yet been secured. They are the 5,000-apartment Athletes Village and the Tokyo Big Sight. That is the venue for the main press center. Organizers are also still unable to say what the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost and who will pay.

