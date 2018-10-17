Home WORLD Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead
WORLD
0

0
0
CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING
(AP) – Officials in Crimea say the casualty toll at a vocational school shooting in Kerch now stands at 19 dead and more than 50 wounded, many of them severely.  Sergei Astrankin, the director of emergency medicine for Crimea, was cited by Russian state television as saying the death toll from Wednesday’s attack had risen to 19. The shooter, who committed suicide afterward, apparently was not included in that number.

Crimea’s regional chief, Sergei Aksyonov, told the state news channel Rossiya-24 that 53 people were wounded in the Kerch attack, 12 of whom are now in serious condition.

