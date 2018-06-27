Toll Road Ban Brings Second Causeway Project To A Standstill

A current TEX-DOT freeze on toll road projects across the state has stalled the development of a second causeway connecting to South Padre Island. The proposed second causeway project is currently undergoing a lengthy environmental impact review.

However, that study can’t be completed until TEX-DOT lifts its ban on new toll roads – a freeze that was put in place late last year. The news came in a project update to South Padre Island officials provided by the director of the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority, Pete Sepulveda.

Efforts to begin construction on a proposed 500-million dollar second causeway have been underway for nearly 10 years – prompted by the deadly partial collapse of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway in 2001. A barge had struck a Causeway column, collapsing a section of the bridge.

Eight people died when, in the dark of night, their vehicles plunged 80 feet to the water below.