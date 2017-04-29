Home NATIONAL Tom Hanks Turns Fanboy In Breezy Chat With Bruce Springsteen
(AP) – Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks have paid tribute to the late director Jonathan Demme during a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The rocker and the actor are linked to Demme through the director’s film, “Philadelphia.” Each won Oscars for their work on the 1993 movie, Hanks for best actor and Springsteen for best original song.

Springsteen called Demme, who died Wednesday, inspirational during an hour-long discussion Friday evening.

The men are friends and chatted casually as Hanks questioned the rocker about his life and early career.

Hanks also called on the sold-out crowd to finish lyrics to Springsteen’s songs, which they happily obliged.

Among those in attendance for the discussion were Malia Obama, news anchor Gayle King, and Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson and and Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa.

