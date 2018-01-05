Tony Award Nominations Tuesday Promise Clash Of Big Brands

(AP) – The Tony Awards race this year seems to be dominated by big established brands – Disney’s “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls” and Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

The nominations are set for Tuesday morning, co-hosted by “Hamilton” alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, currently starring in “Waitress.”

Possible best musical nominees include “Mean Girls,” “Frozen,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Escape to Margaritaville” and “The Band’s Visit.” All are derived from a film, TV or music.

Top play nominees may include “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “The Children,” “Meteor Shower,” “Farinelli and the King” and “Junk.”

The best musical revival will likely include “Carousel” and “My Fair Lady,” while the best play revival will probably be led by “Angels in America,” “Three Tall Women” and “The Iceman Cometh.”