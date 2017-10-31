Home NATIONAL Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia
Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia

0
0
Ivanka Trump
now viewing

Top Aides To Push For Tax Plan While Trump Is In Asia

hurricane harvey
now playing

Disaster Relief Now Costing $200 Million Each Day

house-of-cards-kevin-2-t
now playing

Netflix Suspends Production On 'House of Cards'

BOWE BERGDAHL
now playing

Bergdahl Was 'gold mine' Of Information

juan manuel hernandez
now playing

McAllen Man Charged With Murder In Healthcare Worker's Death

AP17270821393372
now playing

Tech Companies Find More Signs Of Russian Election Activity

IMG_20171025_120004_2.0
now playing

Sprint, T-Mobile Slide As Reports Cast Doubts On Merger

putin_3463140k
now playing

Kremlin Says Russia Not Implicated By Mueller

WireAP_7db1279163ab4d4e85fc2c3fa04a08bf_12x5_992
now playing

Netflix Exploring 'House of Cards' Spinoff Amid Spacey Flap

7
now playing

Google-Bred Waymo Aims To Shift Robotic Cars Into Next Gear

dc-Cover-7gin065ro7vvr89t86ctc3pob4-20170417155803.Medi
now playing

New Fingerprint Algorithm Helps ID Bodies Found Decades Ago

(AP) – Top White House aides, including Ivanka Trump, will be lobbying in the U.S. for a tax overhaul while President Donald Trump is traveling in Asia.

A White House official says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will hold tax events around the country.

The first daughter is going to Japan for a speech Friday, but has canceled plans to continue on to China and South Korea and will return to the U.S. over the weekend.

President Donald Trump leaves Friday for a lengthy trip through Asia.

House Republicans are set to unveil their tax bill Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to hold a tax meeting at the White House Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Cotton Hit Hardest As Harvey Ag Losses Top $200M
  2. Trump Blames Media For His Tough Image
  3. Lawmakers To Trump: Leave Mueller Alone
  4. Hammers, Axes Will Help Test Trump Border Wall Prototypes
Related Posts
hurricane harvey

Disaster Relief Now Costing $200 Million Each Day

Fred Cruz 0
house-of-cards-kevin-2-t

Netflix Suspends Production On ‘House of Cards’

Fred Cruz 0
BOWE BERGDAHL

Bergdahl Was ‘gold mine’ Of Information

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video