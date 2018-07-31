Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign

(AP) – A top Democratic senator says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should resign. Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin made the remark at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where lawmakers from both parties criticized the Trump administration’s separation of migrant children from families. Durbin says President Donald Trump’s family policy is “cruel” and says, “Someone in this administration has to accept responsibility.”

Committee Chairman Charles Grassley says Trump’s crackdown on people illegally crossing the border from Mexico was well-intentioned but has had unintended consequences. The Iowa Republican says the administration has “mishandled” family separations. He also cited reports that immigrants have experienced sexual and other abuse at some detention facilities and said those held must be treated humanely. Officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies planned to testify.