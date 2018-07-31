Home NATIONAL Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign
Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign
NATIONAL
0

Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign

0
0
Kirstjen Nielsen
now viewing

Top Dem Calls For Kirstjen Nielsen To Resign

3D GUNS
now playing

Judge Blocks Release Of 3D-Printed Gun Plans

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

2 Dead, 2 Hurt After Car Hits Ambulance

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Ex-Officers Heading To Prison In Missing Cocaine Case

hot heat extreme heat heatwave
now playing

German Farmers, Nature Suffering From Unusual Heat Wave

ALAN ALDA
now playing

'M.A.S.H.' Star Alan Alda Reveals He Has Parkinson's Disease

ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORECEMENT
now playing

ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations

BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Finds 'sophisticated' Efforts To Disrupt Elections

CARLOS URESTI
now playing

8 Candidates Vying To Replace Convicted Texas State Senator

SHARK SAN ANTONIO SHARK STOLEN
now playing

San Antonio Aquarium Recovers Shark Stolen In Baby Stroller

alton fire department
now playing

Alton Expands Facilities At Regional Fire Fighting Training Center

(AP) – A top Democratic senator says Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen should resign. Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin made the remark at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where lawmakers from both parties criticized the Trump administration’s separation of migrant children from families.  Durbin says President Donald Trump’s family policy is “cruel” and says, “Someone in this administration has to accept responsibility.”

Committee Chairman Charles Grassley says Trump’s crackdown on people illegally crossing the border from Mexico was well-intentioned but has had unintended consequences. The Iowa Republican says the administration has “mishandled” family separations.  He also cited reports that immigrants have experienced sexual and other abuse at some detention facilities and said those held must be treated humanely.  Officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies planned to testify.

No related posts.

Related Posts
3D GUNS

Judge Blocks Release Of 3D-Printed Gun Plans

jsalinas 0
ALAN ALDA

‘M.A.S.H.’ Star Alan Alda Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

jsalinas 0
ICE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORECEMENT

ICE Officials Questioned Over Family Separations

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video