Top Dog, Brynneth Pawltro, Elected Mayor Of Kentucky Town
Top Dog, Brynneth Pawltro, Elected Mayor Of Kentucky Town

(AP) – Being mayor is a ruff job but somebody has to do it.

According to WDRB-TV , a small Kentucky town has, for the fourth time, elected a dog to be its mayor. Jordie Bamforth says her 3-year-old pit bull Brynneth Pawltro beat out a cat, a chicken and a donkey, among others, to become the next mayor of Rabbit Hash, 78 miles (125 kilometers) north of Lexington.

Bobbi Kayser, who works with the town’s Historical Society, says the election started in the late 1990s as a fundraiser.

“We charge you a dollar for your vote, you vote as often as you want.”

The election money usually goes toward town improvements but this year it will be used to help repair the town’s General Store which was destroyed in an electrical fire.

