Top Republican Trims Defense Budget Plan

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
(AP) – The Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee is recommending a defense budget for 2018 that’s more in line with the thinking of his GOP colleagues.

Committee aides say Rep. Mac Thornberry will release a roughly $696.5 billion blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year. That’s about $8.5 billion less than Thornberry had been pushing. But it’s still more than at any point during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Thornberry’s proposed budget will have about $631.5 billion for core Pentagon operations and another $65 billion to pay for warfighting missions. The aides were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the formal announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Thornberry told reporters last week that he would be willing to accept a lower number but only if he’s assured the Pentagon will no longer be hamstrung by an unreliable budgeting process.

