Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit
Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit

Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit

(AP) – Saudi Arabia’s second-in-line to the throne, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will meet President Donald Trump at the White House in the highest-level visit to Washington by a Saudi royal since November’s presidential election.

The kingdom’s royal court announced today that the prince, who is also defense minister and King Salman’s son, would start his Washington visit on Thursday.

The statement says Prince Mohammed will meet with Trump and a number of U.S. officials to discuss “the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues of mutual interest.”

No details were given on when he will meet Trump.

Saudi relations with Washington cooled under President Barack Obama after his administration secured a nuclear deal with regional rival Iran. Obama also openly criticized Gulf Arab countries.

