Top Temple University Official To Lead UT-RGV Medical School

A veteran of one of the top medical schools in the country has been named the new dean of the U-T-Rio Grande Valley medical school. Dr. John Krouse, a senior associate dean at Temple University in Philadelphia, will take over the Valley’s medical school as dean and vice president for medical affairs.

Krouse succeeds interim dean Dr. Steven Lieberman who has filled the position since last July when founding dean Dr. Francisco Fernandez stepped down.

One of Krouse’s immediate challenges will be to secure necessary funding for the medical school. In a news release, Krouse said it was a personal and professional privilege to help lead a fledgling medical school.

UT-RGV President Dr. Guy Bailey says Krouse was selected because of his expertise in medical education and clinical operations, as well as in the accreditation process and in the area of research.