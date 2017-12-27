Home TEXAS Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH
Top Texas Speeders Exceed 120 MPH

(Austin, TX) — Possibly because Texas is huge, Texas speeders mean business. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that of the 230 fastest speeding tickets issued in Texas this year up to the end of November, every one of them was for speeds faster than 120 miles per hour.

Since the highest speed limit in the state is 80 miles per hour, a speed of 120 qualifies as reckless driving, defined as driving more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed.

The fastest speeding ticket this year was for 181 miles per hour, which doesn’t compare to 2016’s fastest at 206 miles per hour.

