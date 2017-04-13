Top US Catholic Bishop Plans For Trump Meeting

(AP) – The nation’s top Roman Catholic bishop is lauding President Donald Trump for his anti-abortion views, for comments on the importance of Catholic schools and for promising to defend religious liberties. But Houston-based Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says when it comes to refugees and immigration, he and Trump will “have to agree to disagree.”

The 67-year-old DiNardo in 2007 became the first Catholic cardinal in the Southern U.S. In November, his fellow Catholic bishops elected him to a three-year term as president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. DiNardo tells The Associated Press he’s concerned about Trump’s court-stalled executive order blocking immigration from six Muslim-majority nations and about the possible effects of the president’s immigration policies on families. The bishops’ conference is working to arrange a meeting between him and Trump.