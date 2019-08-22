Top Valley Law Enforcement Officials Set To Show United Front Against Drinking And Driving

Law enforcement leaders from across the Valley will all be together Thursday morning to present a united front in the battle against drinking and driving.

The officials will gather at the Pharr Events Center to announce the 5th annual No Refusal weekend that will be in effect over the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Additional officers will be on patrol throughout the 4-county area, and anyone stopped for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and who refuses to take a breath test, will have their blood drawn. Local judges will be on call to issue warrants and health care workers will be on standby to handle the blood draw.

The No Refusal weekend will run from Thursday August 29th through Monday September 2nd.