Toronto Police Delving Into Life Of Gunman In Mass Shooting

(AP) – Investigators are digging into the life of a 29-year-old man trying to explain what prompted him to fire a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighborhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding 13 others.

The family of Faisal Hussain, who died during an exchange of gunfire with police, said Monday that he had long suffered from psychosis and depression but they never imagined this would be his fate. It was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was killed by police during the rampage Sunday night.

A statement from Hussain’s relatives said he had lifelong “severe mental health challenges.”

Police Chief Mark Saunders said he would not speculate on a motive but did not rule out terrorism.