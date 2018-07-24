Home WORLD Toronto Shooter’s Neighbors Knew Nothing Of Mental Illness
(AP) – The neighbors who saw Faisal Hussain in his Toronto neighborhood regularly say he was happy and smiling.
Ashley Robinson saw him almost every day when she walked her dog near the apartment building where they both lived. Hussain made a point to pet her dog. “A lot of people here are afraid of my dog, but he wasn’t.”
Robinson said she “teared up” when she saw a video on the news showing Hussain firing a handgun in a street shooting late Sunday that killed two people and left 13 injured. Hussain died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Authorities are investigating his motive.
But while neighbors reported seeing the 29-year-old happy and smiling, that outward cheer hid a secret. His family said Hussain had struggled with psychosis and depression.

