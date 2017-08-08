Home TEXAS Torrential Rains Bring Widespread Flooding
(AP) – Torrential rains have brought more flooding to the Houston area as emergency officials urge motorists to stay home until the water recedes.  About 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain have fallen across much of Harris County, including Houston, and more has swamped suburbs west of the city.

Authorities are warning motorists of more than a dozen areas of high water along highways. Fire officials say they’ve conducted about two-dozen water rescues Tuesday, mostly pulling drivers from their stranded cars.

Houston officials launched emergency operations early Tuesday following the heavy rain that began a day earlier. The National Weather Service has issued flash-flood warnings for the region.  The same storm system brought widespread flooding to San Antonio and other areas Monday.

