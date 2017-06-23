Home WORLD Toshiba Gets Earnings Report Extension, Faces Delisting Risk
Toshiba Gets Earnings Report Extension, Faces Delisting Risk
(AP) – Money-losing Japanese electronics and nuclear company Toshiba Corp. has until Aug. 10 to get auditors to sign off on its earnings statements, or else it faces the risk of getting delisted.

Tokyo-based Toshiba, whose U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for bankruptcy protection in March, said Friday it got an extension from an earlier June deadline to give its earnings report for the fiscal year ended March.

But it’s getting bumped down from the first to the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Toshiba said earlier this week it chose a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund as the preferred bidder for its lucrative computer memory chip business.

It needs the cash to survive. But its U.S. joint-venture partner Western Digital has opposed the move.

