Total Solar Eclipse Casts Spotlight On Rural Oregon Town

(AP) – The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse to cross the continental United States in 99 years will first be visible in Oregon.

State officials expect up to 1 million people for the Aug. 21 event.

As many as 100,000 of them could wind up in and around the central Oregon town of Madras.

It’s predicted to be one of the best viewing locations in the nation with its high-desert location and flat landscape.

That will make it easy to watch as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, casting a lunar shadow on our planet.

The town has hired an eclipse planner to coordinate with 50 federal, state and local agencies.

Every hotel room in town has been booked for years and 25 campsites in the area are filling up.

