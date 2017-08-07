Home NATIONAL Tough Question For Hospitals: Who’s Too Risky To Release?
Tough Question For Hospitals: Who’s Too Risky To Release?
NATIONAL
0

Tough Question For Hospitals: Who’s Too Risky To Release?

0
0
ba5e583455de4ddc8155b2f934c4ca3b-780×950
now viewing

Tough Question For Hospitals: Who’s Too Risky To Release?

BBDXxjF
now playing

SC Officials: Illegal Cellphone, Drone Aided Inmate's Escape

Museum-Frida_Kahlo_Look-Alikes_11225
now playing

Frida Kahlo Look-Alikes Attempt To Break Record In Dallas

AssaultRifle_1499469115787_7396881_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Mexican Army Finds 93 Assault Rifles, 30,000 Rounds Of Ammo

South_Korea_Koreas_Tensions_55846
now playing

UN Says Cease-Fire Deal In South Syria Boost For Peace Talks

vladimir-putin-denies-to-trumps-face-at-g20-that–2-10419-1499465863-18_dblbig
now playing

The Latest: G-20: Putin: Russia To Honor Paris Climate Deal

Obama Alaska Airport Stop
now playing

Alaska Mom Snaps Cellphone Pics Of Obama Carrying Her Baby

chris+christie+playa
now playing

Beachgate, Bridgegate: Christie's Time In Headlines Not Over

FIRE-INVESTIGATION
now playing

Fire Tears Through McAllen Apartment

RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING
now playing

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin's Meddling Denial

trafficking
now playing

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

(AP) – Four days before Alexander Bonds ambushed and killed a New York City police officer, he underwent a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital that released him the same day.

Now the hospital’s actions are under a governor-ordered state review. St. Barnabas Hospital says it handled Bonds appropriately and welcomes the inquiry.

Psychiatrists across the country regularly have to decide whether patients pose enough danger to themselves or others to need hospitalization.

Practitioners say it’s often a difficult call to make, and even an experienced evaluator can’t predict someone’s behavior for sure.

St. Barnabas spokesman Steven Clark says Bonds was observed for seven to eight hours in the emergency room, where he was seen by a physician and then a psychiatrist.

Related posts:

  1. Renewable Sources Of Electricity Outpace Nuclear Plants
Related Posts
Obama Alaska Airport Stop

Alaska Mom Snaps Cellphone Pics Of Obama Carrying Her Baby

Danny Castillon 0
chris+christie+playa

Beachgate, Bridgegate: Christie’s Time In Headlines Not Over

Danny Castillon 0
WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video