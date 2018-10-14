Town Hall Meetings Continue On Hidalgo County Drainage Bond Proposal

Hidalgo County drainage officials are beginning a second week of town hall meetings to detail the county’s proposed drainage bond issue. A $190 million drainage and flood control bond measure will be on the November 6th ballot.

The measure would fund 38 projects that would upgrade and expand components of the county’s drainage system in order to move storm-caused floodwaters out of communities more efficiently. Raul Sesin, the manager for Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1, says with the growing population and expanding development, the drainage system is not capable of properly handling floodwater runoff.

A schedule of the town hall meetings on the proposed bond program is available on the Drainage District’s webpage.