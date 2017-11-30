Home TEXAS Town Repeals Law Making English Official Language
(AP) – Officials in a Dallas suburb have repealed a controversial, decade-old ordinance that made English the city’s official language.  The Farmers Branch City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal the 2006 English-only resolution. The resolution declared that all city business must be conducted in English, and prohibited official translations for city documents and programs unless required by state or federal law.

The council approved another ordinance around the same time that required apartment renters to provide proof of citizenship or residency, and threatened to fine or revoke renter’s licenses for landlords who lease property to immigrants living in the country illegally. A federal court eventually ruled the rental ban unconstitutional in a seven-year legal fight that cost Farmers Branch about $6.6 million.  Mayor Robert Dye says repealing the English-only ordinance will help the city move beyond its controversial past.

