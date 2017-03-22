Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company

One man continues to recover after a chemical leak forced the evacuation of more than 20 people from a Brownsville business Tuesday afternoon. Brownsville fire and hazmat crews were called to Quick Transit Corp on East Fronton Street where a toxic corrosive liquid chemical had spilled. 22 people were rushed out of the area, and one man who had tried to plug the leak himself was decontaminated on the scene, then taken to the hospital to be treated for irritation to his lungs and eyes.

Brownsville Fire Marshal investigators are working to determine how the leak happened and if the freight forwarding company was in compliance with workplace safety regulations.