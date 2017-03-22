Home LOCAL Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company
Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company

0
0
chemical spill
now viewing

Toxic Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation At Brownsville Freight Company

Syria
now playing

Dozens Dead Or Missing From Airstrike In IS-held North Syria

1490159123876
now playing

Seoul Says NKorea's Latest Missile Test Ends In Failure

170321111604-donald-trump-thumbs-up-capitol-hill-march-12-large-169
now playing

Trump Makes Final Push For Health Care Bill

height.318.no_border.preferPromo.width.480
now playing

3rd Day Of Confirmation Hearings

Paul Manafort
now playing

Manafort's Plan To 'Greatly Benefit The Putin Government'

weekly grand lottery texas
now playing

Mission Man Wins Big Lottery Prize

ICE AGENT DEPT HOMELAND SECURITY
now playing

NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
now playing

Beauty And The Beast Will Not Return To Cinemas In Kuwait

MARS-2
now playing

Trump Signs Bill Authorizing NASA Funding, Mars Exploration

One man continues to recover after a chemical leak forced the evacuation of more than 20 people from a Brownsville business Tuesday afternoon. Brownsville fire and hazmat crews were called to Quick Transit Corp on East Fronton Street where a toxic corrosive liquid chemical had spilled. 22 people were rushed out of the area, and one man who had tried to plug the leak himself was decontaminated on the scene, then taken to the hospital to be treated for irritation to his lungs and eyes.

Brownsville Fire Marshal investigators are working to determine how the leak happened and if the freight forwarding company was in compliance with workplace safety regulations.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Tire Shop Owner Found Dead
  2. Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run
  3. Already In Peril, Rural Hospitals Unsure On Health Care Bill
  4. Teenager Dies A Week After Being Shot In Pharr Home Invasion
Related Posts
170321111604-donald-trump-thumbs-up-capitol-hill-march-12-large-169

Trump Makes Final Push For Health Care Bill

Zack Cantu 0
weekly grand lottery texas

Mission Man Wins Big Lottery Prize

jsalinas 0
court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360

Brownsville Woman On Trial For 2015 Deadly Hit-And-Run

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video