Home WORLD Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recalls
Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recalls
WORLD
0

Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recalls

0
0
Visitors walk past a logo of Toyota Motor Corp in Tokyo
now viewing

Toyota Adds 543,000 Vehicles To Takata Air Bag Recalls

A man wearing the U.S. colours walks in downtown Havana, Cuba
now playing

US Ends Special Immigration Policy For Cubans

12905831_G
now playing

Ryan Says Mass Deportation 'Isn't Happening'

070716comey002
now playing

Watchdog To Investigate Justice, FBI Actions Before Election

ap_16343682349321_wide-96b207a4707ab87220ce4792fedbf7e3a9e318ce-s900-c85
now playing

Congress To Complete First Step To Repealing Health Law

GettyImages-594479862
now playing

Crippling Ice, Heavy Rain Expected As Storm Hits Central US

GEORGIA GUN OWNER SHOOTS ARMED SUSPECT
now playing

Gun Store Owner Shoots, Kills Armed Robbery Suspect

tire fire generic
now playing

Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Attorney General's Criminal Fraud Trial Set For May

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

UPDATE: Senate Panel OKs Bill To Let Mattis Run Pentagon

DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY
now playing

Watchdog To Investigate Justice, FBI Actions Before Election

(AP) – Toyota Motor Corp. says it is recalling another 543,000 vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger air bag inflators made by Japan’s Takata Corp.

Takata is at the center of a massive recall of inflators that can explode in a crash, spewing metal shrapnel inside the vehicles.

Toyota said Friday that the recall includes various models of sedans and SUVs made between 2006-2012. Among those recalled are the 2008-2009 Scion xB; 2009 and 2012 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, 2007-2009 and 2012 Toyota Yaris, 2012 4Runner and Sienna and various versions of Lexus made between 2006-2012.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.

Related posts:

  1. Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito
  2. UK’s Top Law Officer Outlines Legal Basis For Drone Killings
  3. Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise To Still-Low 247,000
  4. US Troops Enter Poland, 1st Deployment To Russia’s Doorstep
Related Posts
FIRE INVESTIGATION

Romania: Tigers, Dogs And Cats Die In Circus Shelter Blaze

jsalinas 0

Rights Group Slams Egypt’s Record In 2016

jsalinas 0
ANGELA MERKEL

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video