Toyota Issues Recall On 645,000 Vehicles For Airbag Issue
Toyota Issues Recall On 645,000 Vehicles For Airbag Issue

(Detroit, MI) — Toyota is recalling roughly 645-thousand more vehicles worldwide relating to airbag concerns. The automaker is reporting an electrical problem could possibly prevent some airbags from deploying during a crash.

The newest recall includes Toyota Prius, Lexus RX and NX SUVs. Toyota is urging owners of some 2015 and 2016 Toyota Sienta, Corolla, and Highlander models to visit local dealerships for serial number inspections. Dealerships will replace affected sensors at no cost to owners. Toyota will notify owners by letter and has a full list of possible affected models on its website.

Toyota issued a recall of about 600-thousand vehicles earlier this month to replace defective Takata airbag inflators.

