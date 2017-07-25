Home NATIONAL Tractor-Trailer Survivor Says Truck Had No Ventilation
Tractor-Trailer Survivor Says Truck Had No Ventilation
Tractor-Trailer Survivor Says Truck Had No Ventilation

Tractor-Trailer Survivor Says Truck Had No Ventilation

(AP) – A Mexican laborer says he heard people crying and asking for water before he lost consciousness in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Texas Walmart.
Adan Lara Vega says he was told the $5,500 he was being charged to be smuggled into the U.S. would include air conditioning.
But the 27-year-old told The Associated Press exclusively that he and his friends got into the back of the tractor-trailer with no ventilation. Vega spoke from a San Antonio hospital bed Monday.
Vega says he boarded the rig in Laredo, Texas, after waiting nearly two weeks in a safe house. He says he was hoping for a construction job.
Ten people found inside the tractor-trailer early Sunday died.

