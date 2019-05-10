Trade Talks Between China, US Finish For The Day

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He departs the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, Friday, May 10, 2019, following trade talks between the United States and China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – A White House official confirms that trade talks between Chinese and U.S. negotiators have concluded for the day. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The official did not know when talks would resume.

The Trump administration raised import taxes on billions of dollars in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% Friday. China has threatened to retaliate. The increase went ahead even after American and Chinese negotiators began more talks aimed at ending a dispute that has disrupted billions of dollars in trade and shaken global financial markets. This week’s talks marked the 11th round of negotiations so far.