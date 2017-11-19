Home NATIONAL Trader Joe’s Recalls Packaged Salads Over Contamination Fear
(AP) – Trader Joe’s says it has recalled several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The grocery chain said Saturday on its website that packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas that expire from Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

The products are labeled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “inspected” code P-40299.

The warning applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

Turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington are at risk.

Trader Joe’s said products with other “inspected” codes were not affected because they were created at separate sites.

The chain apologized and urged customers to discard the products or return them for a refund.

