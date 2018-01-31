Train Carrying GOP Lawmakers To Retreat In West Virginia Collides With Dump Truck

(Charlottesville, VA) — There are reports one person is dead after an Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers and their families to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a dump truck.

The collision occurred just outside of Charlottesville, Virginia, where the train is now stopped. A nurse at the scene told an NBC affiliate in Charlottesville that there is at least one fatality and one person in critical condition. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump has been made aware of the collision.

In a statement, Amtrak said the train came into contact with the dump truck just after 11:20AM Eastern time. The statement adds that local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage.