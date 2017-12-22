Home NATIONAL Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash
Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash
Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash

Train Derailment Washington State
Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

33 Killed As Bus Falls Into River In Western India

The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting

Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway

Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

(AP) – Federal investigators say video aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state shows crews weren’t using personal electronic devices and that the engineer remarked about the speed six seconds before the train went off the tracks south of Seattle, killing three people.
The National Transportation Safety Board also said Friday that the inward-facing video with audio showed it did not appear that the engineer placed the brake handle in the emergency braking mode.
The train was recorded at 78 mph – more than double the posted speed limit.
The train derailment Monday spilled cars onto the highway and closed the southbound lanes of the state’s main north-south arterial.
Federal investigators trying to determine the cause of the wreck say their full investigation could take more than a year.

