Transgender Bathroom Policy

The U.S. Department of Education is trying to determine if a school district’s transgender bathroom policy created a “hostile environment.” The agency launched an investigation after the parent of a five-year-old girl in Georgia said their daughter was sexually assaulted in the bathroom.

The complaint says a transgender boy pushed the young girl against the wall and touched her inappropriately. The Obama Administration sided with transgender individuals in their choice of bathroom but the Trump Administration has since scrapped that policy, leaving it up to local schools and states.

