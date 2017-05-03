Home TEXAS Transgender Boy With Girls Wrestling Title: ‘I don’t cheat’
(AP) — A transgender boy who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.  Mack Beggs says in an interview that aired Sunday on ESPN that he competes against girls only because the state’s governing body for public high school sports requires him to wrestle under the gender listed on his birth certificate.

The 17-year-old Beggs says he’s “holding back” on testosterone treatments, saying: “I don’t want to cheat. That’s not something I do. I don’t cheat.  “Beggs won the 110-pound girls title as a junior at Euless Trinity High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He could face a legal challenge during his senior wrestling season.

