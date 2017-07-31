Home NATIONAL Transgender Soldier Fears Life Setback After Trump’s Tweet
Transgender Soldier Fears Life Setback After Trump’s Tweet
Transgender Soldier Fears Life Setback After Trump’s Tweet

(AP) – A U.S. Army soldier who emailed 200 fellow troops to announce she was transgender says it was devastating to see President Donald Trump’s tweet proclaiming transgender troops are no longer welcome in the U.S. military.
Capt. Jennifer Sims says she feared initially that her life would be set back into – “a state of depression, exhaustion and inability to enjoy things.”
The reversal of the Obama administration policy that allows transgender people to serve openly and receive military medical coverage for transitioning from one gender to another also could affect her physically.
Sims has been on hormone therapy for nine months by her military doctor. If she interrupts the treatment, her body will revert to being male.
Pentagon officials say the policy will not change without official White House guidance.

