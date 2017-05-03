Transgender Student Complains After Remark By Teacher’s Aide

(AP) — A North Texas transgender student has filed a complaint with her school district saying a teacher’s aide was insensitive when the aide questioned the student’s use of a women’s bathroom. KDFW-TV reports that 16-year-old Ishy Valdez and her mother have spoken with Castleberry school district officials about Wednesday’s confrontation.

Valdez, who’s transitioning from a boy to a girl, says she and other students were at Tarrant County College for a class when she was approached by the aide. The teen says the aide made clear she disapproved of Valdez using the women’s bathroom because the teen was born a boy. A district administrator declined to comment.

President Donald Trump has revoked a prior directive by former President Barack Obama advising public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.