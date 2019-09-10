Trapped Crewman Survived ‘hellish conditions’

(AP) – The head of a company whose salvage workers rescued four crew members from a capsized ship off the Georgia coast says the men survived “hellish conditions” perched on pipes and plumbing above deep water in pitch darkness and oven-like temperatures.

Tim Ferris of the salvage firm Defiant Marine told The Associated Press on Tuesday the South Korean sailors “were being cooked” in the engine room of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray with temperatures reaching 150 degrees (65.5 Celsius). He said rescuers had to stuff their own pockets with bags of ice to withstand the heat.

Ferris says the most daunting rescue was a crewman trapped in a control room with the door underwater. He was behind blast-proof glass designed to withstand an explosion. Rescuers had to use a diamond-tipped cutter to create an opening. Ferris called it “a rescue of a lifetime.”