Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress
Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress
Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress

THAI BOYS SOCCOR TEAM IN CAVE
Trapped In Thai Cave, Youngsters Must Grapple With Stress

(AP) – Before he was a youth soccer coach, Ekapol Chanthawong honed a skill that likely is serving him well while he’s trapped for days in a dark cave:   meditation.  The coach of the 12 youngsters stranded alongside him in a cave in northern Thailand spent a decade as a Buddhist monk.

Though the coach and the boys have all been described as mostly healthy, the ordeal has likely caused them to feel anxiety, vulnerability and fear. And the mental toll of their ordeal could worsen the longer the situation lasts.

Experts say the group has some advantages, including their youth, their group identity and, yes, their coach’s experience with mediation.  Thailand’s Department of Mental Health said hospitals are preparing to care for the group afterward.

