Home NATIONAL Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii’s ‘Scholarly Gentleman’
Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii’s ‘Scholarly Gentleman’
NATIONAL
0

Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii’s ‘Scholarly Gentleman’

0
0
Douglas Chin, David Ige, Ellen Rosenblum
now viewing

Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii’s ‘Scholarly Gentleman’

Immigration
now playing

Immigration Judges To Be Sent To Border Detention Centers

untitled
now playing

School Refutes Texas Official's Muslim prayer room concerns

920×920
now playing

Houston Boarding House Where Fire Killed 2 Was Unregulated

104350214-GettyImages-653489032_530x298
now playing

Russian Parliament To Investigate US Media Operating There

France_Airport_Shooting_75707
now playing

The Latest: Hollande Praises Troops And Police

976d4241f65e4e519355261b8279f2d1-976d4241f65e4e5193561b8279f2d1-0-10221
now playing

Gay Veterans Returning To Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade

WireAP_5bff145c5f16459abf6fa1d95edab414_12x5_1600
now playing

Florida Prosecutor's Anti-Death Penalty Stand Surprises Many

1489832464001
now playing

Hillary Clinton Says She's 'Ready To Come Out Of The Woods'

9902de5f-3e4c-4aab-9c02-4c3b478953e7
now playing

With Friends Like These: Trump Struggles To Win Over GOP

Health Care Overhaul Planned Parenthood Texas
now playing

Texas House Ethics Chair Probes Anti-Abortion Group Contract

(AP) – For Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, the fight against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is personal.

Born in Seattle to Chinese immigrant parents, Chin recalls being one of a few Asian students in his high school.

Moving to Hawaii in 1989 and experiencing the state’s ethnic diversity was the first time, he says, he no longer felt like an invisible minority. He says Hawaii’s small Muslim population is the invisible minority he’s fighting for.

A federal judge in Honolulu granted his request to temporarily block the latest executive order.

From the courthouse, he went to his office, then to Waikiki, where he was hosting a gathering of attorneys general from Western states because he’s chairman of the group.

Related posts:

  1. Several Courts Hear Travel Ban Case Today
  2. Judge doesn’t extend order on new travel ban
  3. Trump Suffers Second Defeat As Revised Travel Ban On Hold
  4. Revised Trump Travel Order Ban Subjected To New Legal Challenges
Related Posts
976d4241f65e4e519355261b8279f2d1-976d4241f65e4e5193561b8279f2d1-0-10221

Gay Veterans Returning To Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Danny Castillon 0
WireAP_5bff145c5f16459abf6fa1d95edab414_12x5_1600

Florida Prosecutor’s Anti-Death Penalty Stand Surprises Many

Danny Castillon 0
1489832464001

Hillary Clinton Says She’s ‘Ready To Come Out Of The Woods’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video