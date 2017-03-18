Travel Ban Fight Personal For Hawaii’s ‘Scholarly Gentleman’

(AP) – For Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, the fight against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban is personal.

Born in Seattle to Chinese immigrant parents, Chin recalls being one of a few Asian students in his high school.

Moving to Hawaii in 1989 and experiencing the state’s ethnic diversity was the first time, he says, he no longer felt like an invisible minority. He says Hawaii’s small Muslim population is the invisible minority he’s fighting for.

A federal judge in Honolulu granted his request to temporarily block the latest executive order.

From the courthouse, he went to his office, then to Waikiki, where he was hosting a gathering of attorneys general from Western states because he’s chairman of the group.