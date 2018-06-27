Home NATIONAL Travel Ruling Could Boost Other Immigration Suits
Travel Ruling Could Boost Other Immigration Suits
(AP) – Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision upholding President Donald Trump’s travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.
That’s because the majority ruled Tuesday that the president’s comments about barring Muslims were not off limits when evaluating the ban.
Trump is a prolific Twitter user and has had his words turned against him in lawsuits over his administration’s immigration decisions, including its policy of separating families at the border.
Some U.S. judges have criticized their colleagues for looking beyond the text of Trump’s travel ban order to his campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.
But Chief Justice John Roberts said the Supreme Court may look beyond the order. That could bolster the use of the president’s Tweets and comments in other immigration cases.

