The U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juárez warns of the high risk to travelers in the downtown area of the city. The Consulate issued a travel warning Friday which requires U.S. government employees to get authorization prior to visiting downtown Juárez.

The move comes after a recent spike in shooting deaths, many in broad daylight. More than 50 people have been murdered just in the first two weeks of July in the downtown area of Ciudad Juárez.