Travelers At DFW Spent Nearly 900 Years Waiting Out Delays In 2018

Travelers spent nearly nine centuries waiting for delayed flights at DFW Airport last year.

In 2018, flight delays caused by bad weather, mechanical problems, missing crew, and other issues kept passengers at DFW waiting a combined total of about 872 years, with an average delay time of 67 minutes.

DFW’s overall delay was the third worst in the nation. Coming in 17th was Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport, where passengers waited nearly 400 years. Topping the list was O’Hare in Chicago, at more than 11-hundred-years.

