Travis County OKs $500K Payment To Judge Wounded In Shooting
TEXAS
Travis County OKs $500K Payment To Judge Wounded In Shooting

State District Judge Julie Kocurek
(AP) – Travis County officials have approved a $500,000 payment to a state district judge to avoid a potential lawsuit claiming authorities didn’t do enough to prevent a shooting that left her seriously wounded.  County commissioners approved the payment Tuesday to Judge Julie Kocurek, who was targeted by a gunman outside her Austin home in November 2015.  County leaders previously indicated they were deliberating the payment.

Kocurek has said publicly that she doesn’t believe authorities appropriately handled a tip from an informant about a judge being targeted.  Federal officials in September charged three men in the shooting. One of the men, Chimene Onyeri, had a hearing scheduled in Kocurek’s court where it was anticipated his probation would be revoked and he faced imprisonment.  Onyeri has denied any involvement in the shooting.

