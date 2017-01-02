Travis County OKs $500K Payment To Judge Wounded In Shooting

(AP) – Travis County officials have approved a $500,000 payment to a state district judge to avoid a potential lawsuit claiming authorities didn’t do enough to prevent a shooting that left her seriously wounded. County commissioners approved the payment Tuesday to Judge Julie Kocurek, who was targeted by a gunman outside her Austin home in November 2015. County leaders previously indicated they were deliberating the payment.

Kocurek has said publicly that she doesn’t believe authorities appropriately handled a tip from an informant about a judge being targeted. Federal officials in September charged three men in the shooting. One of the men, Chimene Onyeri, had a hearing scheduled in Kocurek’s court where it was anticipated his probation would be revoked and he faced imprisonment. Onyeri has denied any involvement in the shooting.