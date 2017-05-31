Home TEXAS Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations
Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations
TEXAS
0

Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations

0
0
IMMIGRATN DEPORTATION
now viewing

Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations

james-comey-ap
now playing

Associate Says Fired FBI Head OK'd To Testify

The South Texas Family Residential Center that houses thousands of women and children who were caught crossing the border illegally seeking asylum in the U.S., in Dilley, Texas.
now playing

Texas Immigration Lockdowns Holding Some Families Too Long

BIRTH CONTROL
now playing

Leaked Birth Control Rule Would Broaden Religious Exemption

People look at Malaysia Airlines planes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport
now playing

Malaysia Airlines Plane Diverted Over Disruptive Passenger

TROPICAL DEPRESSION PACIFIC SOUTHERN MEX 05-31-17
now playing

Tropical Depression Forms In Pacific Near Southern Mexico

REFUGEE PROGRAM
now playing

With Lawsuits Pending, Trump Moves To Cut Refugee Admissions

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Abbott Won't Rule Out 'bathroom bill' In Special Session

Senator+Carlos+Uresti
now playing

Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Bribery

GOP REPUBLICANS HEALTH PLAN
now playing

GOP Health Plan Could Be Costly For Those With Coverage Gaps

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year
now playing

NASA Spacecraft Will Aim Straight For Sun Next Year

(AP) – An initiative is underway in Travis County to delay deportations of people living in the U.S. illegally who are victims or key witnesses in crimes.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that four individuals whom the district attorney’s office deem valuable to the prosecution of pending cases have received letters they can use to avoid deportation if they’re approached by law enforcement officers.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced earlier this month that although the letters hold no legal authority, she is asking federal immigration officials to notify her office if they arrest someone in possession of one of the letters.

The program doesn’t provide a recipient permanent status in the country but would instead request immigration officials to delay deportation until the criminal case is resolved.

Related posts:

  1. Trump’s Cellphone Diplomacy Raises Security Concerns
  2. Rene Guerra Files Intent To Get His Job Back
  3. Grant Money Available For Recent Valley Flood Victims
  4. Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Brownsville Home Health Provider
Related Posts
The South Texas Family Residential Center that houses thousands of women and children who were caught crossing the border illegally seeking asylum in the U.S., in Dilley, Texas.

Texas Immigration Lockdowns Holding Some Families Too Long

jsalinas 0
greg-abbott-tx-governor

Abbott Won’t Rule Out ‘bathroom bill’ In Special Session

jsalinas 0
Senator+Carlos+Uresti

Legislator Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Bribery

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video