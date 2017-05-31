Travis County Program To Delay Victim, Witness Deportations

(AP) – An initiative is underway in Travis County to delay deportations of people living in the U.S. illegally who are victims or key witnesses in crimes.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that four individuals whom the district attorney’s office deem valuable to the prosecution of pending cases have received letters they can use to avoid deportation if they’re approached by law enforcement officers.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced earlier this month that although the letters hold no legal authority, she is asking federal immigration officials to notify her office if they arrest someone in possession of one of the letters.

The program doesn’t provide a recipient permanent status in the country but would instead request immigration officials to delay deportation until the criminal case is resolved.