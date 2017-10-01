Home LOCAL Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder

A gang member from Donna is going to prison for his role in the killing of a rival gang member from Brownsville who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Expressway 83. 22-year-old Rolando Rene Rodriguez was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday, a little less than a month after pleading guilty to charges of capital murder and attempted murder.

Rodriguez was a passenger in a car that had rolled up alongside another car on Expressway 83 in Donna the evening of September 28th 2015. Rodriguez opened fire and 17-year-old Javier Olmedo was struck in the head and killed. Rodriguez admitted he targeted Olmedo because Olmedo had threatened one of his family members.

Meanwhile, the driver of the suspect car, 23-year-old Jorge Alberto Guajardo, is to be sentenced on the same murder charges next week.

