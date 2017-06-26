Trial Begins For ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli

(AP) – A trial has begun for a former pharmaceutical company CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent. Before jury selection started Monday at his securities fraud trial, Martin Shkreli (SHKREHL’-ee) hadn’t stopped preening for cameras and trolling on social media.

Legal experts say the behavior has upended conventional wisdom about avoiding negative pretrial publicity. His lawyer claimed last year the 34-year-old Shkreli had agreed to lay low until his case was resolved. But since then, he’s gone online to call members of Congress “imbeciles” and mock a freelance journalist in a way that got him kicked off of Twitter.

Shkreli told The Associated Press that he’s “excited” about the trial. Opening statements could begin as early as Tuesday.