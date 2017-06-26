Home NATIONAL Trial Begins For ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli
Trial Begins For ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli
NATIONAL
0

Trial Begins For ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli

0
0
Martin Shkreli
now viewing

Trial Begins For ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli

GAVEL
now playing

Ex-Federal Agent Nabbed In Child Sex Sting Admits Guilt

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Legendary Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez's Brother Slain In Mexico

Elizabeth Wettlaufer
now playing

Canada Nurse Gets Life For Killing 8 People In Her Care

Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa’s southeastern outskirts
now playing

US-Backed Forces Seize New District From IS In Raqqa

HURRICANE DORA
now playing

Hurricane Dora Strengthens Off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Argentine Officials: At Least 15 Die When Bus Flips, 21 Hurt

RUSSIAN MISSILE FIRED FROM SUBMARINE
now playing

Russian Navy Test-Fires Submarine-Launched Missile

Bob Corker
now playing

Senior GOP Senator Seeks 'path' For Resolving Qatar Crisis

JOE ARPIAO
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Arpaio Bid For Jury Trial

COLUMBIAN BOAT SINKING
now playing

15 Missing After Tourist Boat Sinking In Colombia

(AP) – A trial has begun for a former pharmaceutical company CEO who became a pariah after raising the cost of a life-saving medication 5,000 percent.  Before jury selection started Monday at his securities fraud trial, Martin Shkreli (SHKREHL’-ee) hadn’t stopped preening for cameras and trolling on social media.

Legal experts say the behavior has upended conventional wisdom about avoiding negative pretrial publicity.  His lawyer claimed last year the 34-year-old Shkreli had agreed to lay low until his case was resolved. But since then, he’s gone online to call members of Congress “imbeciles” and mock a freelance journalist in a way that got him kicked off of Twitter.

Shkreli told The Associated Press that he’s “excited” about the trial.  Opening statements could begin as early as Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities Delayed Investigating Gay “demons” Case
  2. Texas Inmate Set To Die In October For Prison Officer Death
  3. Conservative Network Fears Closing Window
  4. Supreme Court Rejects Arpaio Bid For Jury Trial
Related Posts
Bob Corker

Senior GOP Senator Seeks ‘path’ For Resolving Qatar Crisis

jsalinas 0
JOE ARPIAO

Supreme Court Rejects Arpaio Bid For Jury Trial

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Authorities Delayed Investigating Gay “demons” Case

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video